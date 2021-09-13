C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

C&F Financial stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C&F Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of C&F Financial worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

