Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $10.00 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

