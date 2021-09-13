Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $10.00 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
