Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MRD opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of C$418.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.32. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$13.98.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.