Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

