Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,833 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 112.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

