Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 253,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.64 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

