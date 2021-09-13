Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 219,772 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

