Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,790 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

