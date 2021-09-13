Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,776,704 shares of company stock worth $349,978,515.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

SNAP stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.