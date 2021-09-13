Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Bancolombia worth $60,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.