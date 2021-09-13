Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,850. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

