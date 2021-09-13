Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after buying an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.