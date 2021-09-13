Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $65.68 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

