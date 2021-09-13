Brokerages Set CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $66.22

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.