iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

