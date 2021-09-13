Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 144.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 667,683 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

