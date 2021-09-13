Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $4,053,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

