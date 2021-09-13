Aviva PLC Sells 114,724 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 114,724 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $22,462,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

