Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

