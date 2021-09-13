Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.