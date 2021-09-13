Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Olin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Olin stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

