Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

