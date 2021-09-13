State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $80,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 974,586 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

