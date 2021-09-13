Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

