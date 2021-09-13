Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

