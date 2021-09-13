DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

DTM stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $8,428,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

