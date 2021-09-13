Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Exelon stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

