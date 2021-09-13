Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

