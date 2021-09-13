W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.73 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

