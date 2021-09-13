Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of EVT opened at C$123.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.83. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$94.89 and a 1 year high of C$123.50.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
