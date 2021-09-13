Ørsted A/S (DNNGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS: DNNGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – Ørsted A/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/31/2021 – Ørsted A/S is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/23/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/17/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Ørsted A/S was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.