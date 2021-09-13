Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 25% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $62.69 million and $732,374.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00007360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00153364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042626 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

