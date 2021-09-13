Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE EVH opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock worth $2,930,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.