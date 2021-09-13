The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

