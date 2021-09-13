Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

