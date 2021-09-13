Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 246.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 732,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

