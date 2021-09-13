Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $112,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $71.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

