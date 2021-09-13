Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $90,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 196.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $213,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM opened at $357.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

