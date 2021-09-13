Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

