Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

