Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,913 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $358,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,009.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,160,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $349.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

