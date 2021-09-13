Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,913 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $358,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,009.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,160,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $349.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
