Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $35.48 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

