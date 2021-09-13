Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $56,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 996,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 312,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

