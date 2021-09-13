Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,135 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

TRIP stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.