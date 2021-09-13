Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Lindsay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN opened at $158.12 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

