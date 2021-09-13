Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

