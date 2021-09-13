Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

