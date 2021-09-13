eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $26.59 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

