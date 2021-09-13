Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.35 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

