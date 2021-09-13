Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.73 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.